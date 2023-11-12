Woman climbs light tower during PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad

PTI

Hyderabad, November 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed a rally here on Saturday had to interrupt his speech for a moment after he noticed a young woman climbing a structure on which lights were fixed in the Parade Grounds.

Modi was in the city to address a meeting organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in Telugu states.

The prime minister repeatedly requested the young woman to come down and saying the condition of electric wires appeared to be not good.

When she was trying to convey something to Modi, he said in Hindi, “Beta, I will listen to you. Please come down and sit. It may short-circuit. This is not correct. I came for you people. There is no use doing such things.”

Rajya Sabha member K Laxman who was translating the PM's speech requested her in Telugu.

When contacted a senior police official about the incident, said they are verifying it. At the beginning of his speech, Modi consoled MRPS founder Krishna Madiga, who broke down into tears and hugged him.

#Narendra Modi