 Woman dupes female neighbour of over Rs 6 lakh by using Artificial Intelligence to create male voice during calls

  India
Police register a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act

“The accused woman, Rashmi Kar, cheated her female neighbour and threatened her into paying Rs 6.6 lakh in various installments by posing as a man,” the police official said. Representative/iStock



PTI

Thane, June 29

Police have arrested a woman from Kashimira in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly duping her female neighbour to the tune of more than Rs 6 lakh by calling her and posing as a man, whose voice she created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), an official said on Saturday.

The arrest was made on Thursday, he said.

“The accused woman, Rashmi Kar, cheated her female neighbour and threatened her into paying Rs 6.6 lakh in various installments by posing as a man. Although the victim never met the caller, she ended up paying the money through digital platforms,” the police official said.

During her interrogation, the accused told the police that as she urgently required money, she used the trick and made use of AI technology to change the voice during calls, he added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

