Woman from Sierra Leone arrested at Mumbai airport for carrying cocaine worth Rs 19.79 crore

Mumbai, March 25
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a woman from Sierra Leone at Mumbai international airport with 1,979 grams of cocaine worth Rs 19.79 crore, an official said on Monday.
The woman, who had come here from Nairobi in Kenya, was taken into custody on Sunday on a tip-off, he said.
"We found the items she was carrying, like shoes, moisturiser bottle, shampoo bottle, etc, were heavy and rigid. When we checked them, we found white powder concealed in these items," the official said.
When the powder was tested using a field kit, it was found to be cocaine, he said.
"We seized 1,979 grams of cocaine worth Rs 19.79 crore in the illicit market. She was placed under arrest and has been remanded in judicial custody. Further probe into the smuggling network is under way," the official said.
