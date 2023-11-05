 Woman geologist found murdered at her residence in Bengaluru : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Woman geologist found murdered at her residence in Bengaluru

Woman geologist found murdered at her residence in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old K S Pratima

Woman geologist found murdered at her residence in Bengaluru

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Bengaluru, November 5

A woman, who worked as a senior geologist with the Mines and Geology Department was found allegedly murdered at her residence here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old K S Pratima.

Officials suspect that the incident took place on Saturday night after she returned to her residence at Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura police station limits.

According to police, the death was due to strangulation and a throat slitting.

“As usual, around 8 pm on Saturday, the deceased Pratima returned home. As she did not respond to phone calls last night and this morning, her elder brother came to her house to check and got to know about her murder. He informed the police,” DCP, South Division, Bengaluru City, Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said.

He said, “Forensic and technical teams are at work on the spot. Three teams have been formed for investigation. We will be able to share further information, once we get to know exactly what happened.” Noting that Pratima was residing in the same house for the last four-five years as she has been working in Bengaluru Urban for the last four years, the DCP said she was living alone.

“The death is because of strangulation and throat slitting,” he said, adding that prima facie there is no theft of any jewellery or valuables.

Reacting to a question on the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru said the murder would be inquired into and the reason was not yet known.

“I just got to know about it. We will inquire into it. It seems that she was staying alone, while her husband was in his native village. The reason is not yet known, we will inquire into it,” he said.

According to sources, her husband lived at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

2
India

ISRO chief Somanath withdraws autobiography after controversy

3
Haryana

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

4
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to tie knot with Lin Laishram

5
Delhi

Pollution crisis: Delhi battles toxic air, urges Centre to call emergency meeting

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders FIR against mob forcing official to burn paddy straw

7
Comment GOOD SPORT

Choking on cricket field

8
India

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

9
Entertainment

Matthew Perry's funeral draws 'Friends' stars and tears, actor laid to rest near ‘Friends’ studio in Los Angeles

10
Delhi

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...

ICC World Cup: India opt to bat against South Africa

ICC World Cup: India three down against South Africa, Shreyas Iyer departs for 77

Continuing with his high-risk game, skipper Rohit Sharma gav...

Women soldiers, sailors, air warriors to get maternity, childcare leave benefits on par with officers in Armed Forces

Women soldiers, sailors, air warriors to get maternity, childcare leave benefits on par with officers in Armed Forces

At present, women officers get maternity leave of 180 days w...

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

Dayma has reportedly said the gurdwaras that have come up in...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

Bid to scuttle protest, say students

No permit, UT seizes 1,795 liquor bottles from vends

Two more members of extortion gang nabbed

In a first, GMCH-32 sets up millet clinic, launch soon

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 20,000 cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

1 killed as DTC bus rams into car, 2-wheelers

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

12 quintals of firecrackers seized from house in Balachaur, 1 held

Overflowing sewer irks Ram Nagar residents

Four women, accomplice arrested for stealing cloth

Bring maximum investments, biz community urged

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana’s air quality index turns ‘very poor’ at 306

ASI suspended for sexually harassing woman constable

Ex-councillor attacked

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

'Hurt' by leader's remark, BJP rural segment chief quits