Woman moves Supreme Court against immunity to Governors

New Delhi, July 4
A contractual woman employee, who accused West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose of molesting her, has moved the apex court against “blanket immunity” given to Governors under Article 361(2) of the Constitution, saying it rendered her “remediless”.
“This court has to decide whether a victim like the petitioner can be rendered remediless, with the only option being to wait for the accused to demit office, which delay will then be unexplainable during the trial,” she submitted.
