Woman paraded naked in Rajasthan; 10 arrested, CM meets victim

PTI

Jaipur, September 2

As the incident of a 21-year-old tribal woman being stripped and paraded in a Rajasthan village sparked outrage, the police on Saturday said they have arrested 10 people, including her husband, and detained a minor.

A day after the video of the incident appeared on social media, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the victim and her family in Pratapgarh. He announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the woman.

Gehlot said the accused will be tried in a fast-track court and given the strictest punishment. The BJP targeted the Congress government, accusing it of failing to contain crimes against women. The DGP said a special investigation team has been formed under the supervision of IG, Banswara Range, and SP Pratapgarh will investigate all aspects of the incident.

#Rajasthan