Woman says MP Ravi Kishan her ‘biological father’

PTI

Mumbai, April 20

A 25-year-old woman on Saturday filed a suit in a Mumbai court against BJP’s Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan claiming he was her biological father and sought a DNA test.

Shinova, in the suit, urged the court to declare that she was the biological daughter of actor-politician Kishan born out of his relationship with Aparna Soni.

The woman has sought permanent injunction restraining Kishan from, in any manner, refusing to accept her as his biological daughter.

She has also moved a writ petition before the Bombay High Court for quashing of an FIR registered against Soni and others in Uttar Pradesh after she made it public that Kishan was her biological father.

