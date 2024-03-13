Woman scientist propelled Agni-V missile test

New Delhi, March 12
The Agni-V missile test conducted yesterday with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology was led by a woman scientist.
Sheena Rani, a scientist from the country's missile complex in Hyderabad, led ‘Mission Divyastra’. She has been working on the Agni missile systems since 1999.
Rani follows in the footsteps of India's missile technologist 'Agni Putri' Tessy Thomas, who played a key role in the development of the Agni series
of missiles.
She is an electronics and communications engineer with expertise in computer science. She studied at the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram and worked for eight years at India’s foremost civilian rocketry lab Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.
