 Woman’s body found in box on Lon riverbank in UP’s Unnao : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Woman’s body found in box on Lon riverbank in UP’s Unnao

Woman’s body found in box on Lon riverbank in UP’s Unnao

Police conduct search after locals complained of stench near bank

Woman’s body found in box on Lon riverbank in UP’s Unnao

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Unnao (UP), September 2

A police team recovered the partially decomposed body of a woman from a box on the banks of the Lon river here on Saturday, officials said.

The tin box was spotted on a riverbank in Jajanpur village here during a search by the police team conducted after locals complained of stench near the bank, Bighapur Circle Officer Maya Rai said.

On opening the steel box, the police found the body of a woman, who appeared to be in her late thirties, Rai said.

“Prima facie it seems that the body is around 15 days old. It was wrapped in cloth and plastic,” the CO said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are underway to identify the deceased, she added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

2
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

3
Himachal

Solan DC occupies house in Shimla, High Court issues notices

4
India

'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 arrested

5
Business

Utility vehicles drive auto sales in August

6
Trending

Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to wife Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master's degree

7
India

Moon done for India, over to the sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully

8
Punjab

Panchayat dissolution file bore Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's sign too

9
Trending

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

10
Science Technology

Moon conquered, ISRO all set for Sun mission with Aditya launch on September 2

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Simultaneous polls: Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on 8-member Kovind panel

Simultaneous polls: Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on 8-member Kovind panel

High-level committee will examine and recommend specific ame...

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya guide India to 266 against Pakistan

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya guide India to 266 against Pakistan

Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 off 90 balls) keep P...

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months, to be absorbed immediately: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months; 586 new...

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

It is emblematic of the evolving relation between Indian and...

Parliament session from September 18-22 without Question Hour, private members’ business

Parliament session from September 18-22 without Question Hour, private members’ business

Session will have five sittings and members will be informed...


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Another FIR against Punjabi film Yaariyan-2 makers on SGPC's complaint

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Minor girl sexually assaulted by senior student inside school bus in Delhi’s Rohini

Minor girl sexually assaulted by senior student inside school bus in Delhi’s Rohini

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3