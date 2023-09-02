Woman’s body found in box on Lon riverbank in UP’s Unnao

Unnao (UP), September 2
A police team recovered the partially decomposed body of a woman from a box on the banks of the Lon river here on Saturday, officials said.
The tin box was spotted on a riverbank in Jajanpur village here during a search by the police team conducted after locals complained of stench near the bank, Bighapur Circle Officer Maya Rai said.
On opening the steel box, the police found the body of a woman, who appeared to be in her late thirties, Rai said.
“Prima facie it seems that the body is around 15 days old. It was wrapped in cloth and plastic,” the CO said.
The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are underway to identify the deceased, she added.
