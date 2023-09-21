 Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 20

Sparks flew during the day-long debate on women’s quota Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah facing off with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who questioned why only three out of 90 secretaries to the Government of India were from the backward community.

SAD questions delay in implementation

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday joined opposition ranks to question the government over secrecy and potential delay in the implementation of the Bill provisions until the first census exercise following a delimitation is conducted. "It is like showing women 'ladoos' which they cannot have," SAD Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said. TNS

“This is why you must count the castes. Out of 90 union secretaries, only three are backward and they control only 5 per cent of India’s budget,” the Wayanad MP said during the debate. Speaking after him, Shah wondered what made Rahul think the country was run by secretaries to the government.

“As far as I know, the country is run by decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, the government and Parliament,” said Shah, dishing out data on OBC empowerment under PM Narendra Modi. He said 29 per cent of BJP MPs, 335 of the 1,358 BJP MLAs and 40 per cent of the BJP MLCs were OBCs.

“NGOs write papers for you and you read chits. That is fine. But let me tell you, the BJP is the party which gave an OBC prime minister,” Shah said while intervening in the debate on the Bill. Earlier today, opposition MPs questioned the BJP for fielding Godda MP Nishikant Dubey as the first speaker on the Bill, promoting Shah to ask: “Why? Can’t men speak for women?”

Dubey took the occasion to hit out at the INDIA bloc recalling a 2013 instance involving Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. “Sonia Gandhi grabbed SP’s Yashvir Singh by the collar in the Lok Sabha during a 2013 debate on a Bill about reservation in promotions. I intervened and told her she is not a dictator or a queen and could not thrash people like that…At that time, Mulayam Singh Yadav said their MP would not have been alive but for the BJP and today the SP is sitting with Congress in the INDI alliance,” Dubey said, recalling an instance where Yashvir Singh had snatched a Bill from then minister V Narayanasamy’s hands prompting Sonia to intervene.

The Lok Sabha witnessed its share of sparks later in the evening again when Rahul questioned the government for the absence of President Droupadi Murmu during the process of transition to the new Parliament. “This is a nice building, nice peacocks…but I would have liked to see the President in this process. She is a woman, represents tribal community. It would have been befitting to have her visible in the transfer,” Rahul said. In rebuttal, Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal brought up BR Ambedkar’s defeat at the hands of the Congress twice. Meghwal also told Rahul that a secretary to the government would have entered IAS in 1992 when the Congress government was in power. “You are cursing your own government,” Meghwal told Rahul on latter’s secretary comment.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

2
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

3
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

4
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

5
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

6
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

7
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

8
India

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar killing

9
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

10
Diaspora

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...

Women’s Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Why OBC quota in women’s Bill is a problem

Why OBC quota in women's Bill is a problem

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel


Cities

View All

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

ASI arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe