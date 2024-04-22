Won’t abide by Election Commission order on party anthem: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, April 21
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he had received a notice from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove the words “Jai Bhavani” and “Hindu” from his party’s new anthem, “but he won’t abide by it”.
Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray said asking for the removal of “Jai Bhavani” from the anthem was an insult to Maharashtra.
Thackeray said his party has come up with an anthem to popularise its new poll symbol, “mashal” (flaming torch), and the ECI has asked for the removal of the words “Hindu” and “Jai Bhavani” from it.
