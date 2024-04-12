Won't accept CAA, NRC, says Mamata

Kolkata, April 11
CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she won’t allow implementation of the CAA, NRC and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she claimed that some people would try to “engineer riots” during elections. She urged those who participated in the programme “not to fall prey to the plot”.
