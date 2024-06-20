Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

Dharamsala, June 19

The ongoing war of words between the US and China over the autonomy for Tibet escalated on Wednesday with an American Congressional delegation, on a visit to Dharamsala to meet the Dalai Lama, saying Washington won’t let Beijing “insert” itself in choosing a successor to the Tibetan spiritual leader.

“Things have changed, (China should) be ready for that,” said the US delegation after meeting the Dalai Lama in the morning. There has been no reaction from India since the US announced on June 15 that its delegation would visit McLeodganj where Tibetan government-in-exile is headquartered.

Michael McCaul, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House, who is leading the delegation, said they discussed with the Dalai Lama “how to move ahead with China on having a free Tibet”. Asked whether the Tibet-China negotiations could restart, he said “that was for the US State Department to decide”.

After emerging from the meeting, the delegation attended a public reception organised by the Central Tibetan Administration (government-in-exile). Hundreds of Tibetans applauded with shouts of ‘Tashi Delek’ (greetings in Tibetan) as the delegation members held small US and Tibet flags in their hands.

“The Chinese Communist Party continues to threaten the freedom of Tibetans. They want to insert themselves into the succession plan of the Dalai Lama. We will not let that happen… China has been falsely claiming Tibet as its part since the 13th century. The Tibetans as well as the US know that’s not true,” said McCaul.

He also mentioned a law titled the Tibet China Dispute Act, also referred to as the Resolve Tibet Act, which has been passed by the US Congress and seeks to strengthen efforts to “resolve the Tibet issue as per international norms under a negotiated settlement”. “It allows for self-determination,” he said.

Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the US House, said the law was a message to the Chinese that “we now have clarity in our thinking and understanding on the issue of freedom of Tibet”. “The Chinese are trying to change the culture by reducing the use of the (Tibetan) language… Han (ethnic Chinese) are coming in… Things have changed now, get ready for that,” she said.

Taking on Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pelosi said “the Dalai Lama would live long and his legacy would live forever”. “But you, the President of China (Xi), nobody will know you and nobody will give you credit for anything,” she said.

Jim McGovern, who authored the Bill, said China has an opportunity and it should release all political prisoners, including the Panchen Lama (who disappeared in 1995 as a six-year-old).”

The bipartisan US Congressional delegation, including Meeks, McCaul and Pelosi, met EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra was also present. “Pleasure to meet with the bipartisan US Congressional delegation,” posted Jaishankar on X.

He also thanked each of the members by name and appreciated their “strong and continued support for the Indo-US strategic partnership”.

