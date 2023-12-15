Won't let House run till Shah gives statement on breach: INDIA bloc

New Delhi, December 14
Setting the stage for a protracted confrontation with the government, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, today wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to allow discussion on the breach of security in Parliament under Rule 267.
Kharge, also the Congress president, wrote that floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties today met and decided that no other business should be taken up in the House till Home Minister Amit Shah gave a statement on the intrusion. “The breach of Parliament security is a very grave matter, unparalleled in the recent past. The floor leaders of INDIA parties in Parliament have come to a considered view that the matter is of such a critical importance that it needs to be raised under Rule 267,” Kharge wrote.
“Further, till the Minister of Home Affairs makes a statement on this matter followed by a discussion under Rule 267, there is no occasion for taking up any other business in the House or even for a meeting with a view to ‘sort out this matter’ in any other manner,” Kharge wrote.
Earlier today, 13 Opposition members from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha were suspended from their respective Houses for creating a ruckus demanding Shah’s statement and a discussion on the issue by suspending business listed for the day.
