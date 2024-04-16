Won’t let Manipur split: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

In his first visit to strife-torn Manipur in 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections were not between the BJP and the Congress, but rather between those who wanted to divide the people in the trouble region and the ruling party (BJP) that wanted to protect them.

Addressing an election rally in Imphal, Shah said, “The most important thing is that no matter how much one tries, we won’t let Manipur split.” The state’s two Lok Sabha seats of Inner and Outer Manipur will go to poll in the first and second phases.

This is Shah’s first visit to Manipur this year. He had visited the state last year for a couple of days after the ethnic unrest had broken out there in May. He further said that the Central Government’s priority was to establish peace in Manipur.

The senior BJP leader claimed that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography. He said that the elections for Lok Sabha would soon begin and the people must make Narendra Modi India’s PM again.

“Over the past 10 years, the PM has not only made India prosperous but also enhanced the safety and security of the country. He has brought peace and harmony to the northeast that had been struggling due to extremism and Naxalism for 75 years,” Shah said.

Further attacking the Congress, the Union minister said that the opposition party has always given importance to the ‘tukde tukde’ gang. “The BJP has ended corruption in Manipur. In the coming days, PM Modi’s priority will be to maintain peace in Manipur,” he said. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also present.

