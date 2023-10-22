Won’t rest till all citizens are out of poverty: PM in Gwalior

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government won’t rest till each citizen has been pulled out of poverty and delivery of all government schemes saturated.

Speaking at the 125th foundation day of Scindia School in Gwalior, the PM asked students to adopt one poor family each.

“Hand-hold one poor family. We won’t rest till there is even one poor person who does not have a gas connection, a bank account, a house, or an Ayushman Bharat card. Walking this path of saturation of government services, we have pulled 13.5 crore people out of poverty in eight years,” said the PM, ahead of the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections in a belt where the BJP performed below par in 2018. In the Gwalior-Chambal belt having 34 seats, the Congress had won 26 in 2018 and the BJP seven.

In a veiled dig at the Opposition, the PM said in society as in politics, “short cuts may yield immediate results but one should work only with long term consequences of actions in mind”. The BJP has been questioning the Congress for freebies politics and caste census calls. “Those who work for immediate gains do the nation immense damage,” PM Modi said.

