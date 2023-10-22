Won’t rest till all citizens are out of poverty: PM in Gwalior

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, October 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government won’t rest till each citizen has been pulled out of poverty and delivery of all government schemes saturated.
Speaking at the 125th foundation day of Scindia School in Gwalior, the PM asked students to adopt one poor family each.
“Hand-hold one poor family. We won’t rest till there is even one poor person who does not have a gas connection, a bank account, a house, or an Ayushman Bharat card. Walking this path of saturation of government services, we have pulled 13.5 crore people out of poverty in eight years,” said the PM, ahead of the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections in a belt where the BJP performed below par in 2018. In the Gwalior-Chambal belt having 34 seats, the Congress had won 26 in 2018 and the BJP seven.
In a veiled dig at the Opposition, the PM said in society as in politics, “short cuts may yield immediate results but one should work only with long term consequences of actions in mind”. The BJP has been questioning the Congress for freebies politics and caste census calls. “Those who work for immediate gains do the nation immense damage,” PM Modi said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals