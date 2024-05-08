 Work on all-weather Leh tunnel to begin soon : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Work on all-weather Leh tunnel to begin soon

Work on all-weather Leh tunnel to begin soon

Work on all-weather Leh tunnel to begin soon

The target for the completion of the 4.1-km strategic tunnel linking Manali with Leh is 2026. File



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 7

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is set to start the construction of a new 4.1-km tunnel under the 16,700-foot-high Shingo La (pass) in Ladakh this summer, which will provide all-weather access to the Manali-Leh route.

Bro to ramp up infra around Nyoma air base

  • The BRO has been tasked with completing the infrastructure around the IAF's new base at Nyoma in eastern Ladakh
  • Matching the rapid deployment of Chinese troops across the LAC, the Nyoma airstrip in eastern Ladakh was made into a paved runaway The IAF has been operating transport planes and attack helicopters from the location

“The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will soon commence the construction of the tunnel,” the MoD said today as it marked the 65th Raising Day of the BRO.

The target for the completion of the tunnel is 2026, said sources. The route will be 450 kms long, running via Manali-Darcha-Shingo La-Padum-Nimoo-Leh. Presently, it has a motorable track. In 2021, the Army was the first to use it. However, the route is closed for almost eight months of the year due to snow. The tunnel under the Shingo La will suffice to reach Leh by road in the winter too.

Of the 450 kms, a new alignment road is 298 kms. Some 65 per cent of the work has been done. Ladakh shares 823-km frontier with China and for more than six months, both road routes — via Srinagar-Sonamarg and Manali-Keylong — are closed due to snow.

The existing Manali-Leh route has the Atal tunnel under the Rohtang pass. The route also has Baralacha Pass (16,040 feet), Lachung La (16,800 feet) and Tanglang La (17,480 feet) and would need 35 kms of tunnelling.

Also, the BRO has been tasked with completing the infrastructure around the IAF’s new base at Nyoma in eastern Ladakh.

Matching the rapid deployment of Chinese troops across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Nyoma airstrip in eastern Ladakh was made into a paved runaway. The IAF has been operating transport planes and attack helicopters from the location.

The IAF has an operational base at Leh and full-fledged airstrips at Kargil and Thoise (base of Siachen). The one at Nyoma will be the fourth in Ladakh.

Nyoma, located on the banks of the Indus, is some 180 south-east of Leh at an altitude of 13,700 feet and is just 30 kms from the LAC. In September last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had laid the foundation stone for the Rs 214 crore project at Nyoma. After the military standoff with China in April 2020 along the LAC and the subsequent clash at Galwan in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, a major air effort was launched.

Over 68,000 Army soldiers, around 90 tanks, nearly 330 BMP infantry combat vehicles, radar systems, artillery guns and other equipment were airlifted by the Indian Air Force after the Galwan clashes. This was part of the rapid deployment along the LAC.

At the start of the standoff, the IAF deployed its Su-30MKI and Jaguar jets for round-the-clock surveillance and intelligence gathering on the enemy build-up.







