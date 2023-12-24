Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 23

India on Saturday said it was working with the French Government for an early resolution of the situation wherein the authorities deboarded and detained about 300 Indians on a plane in a case of illegal travel, most likely to the US via Latin America. The flight was bound from Dubai to Nicaragua.

“Continue to work with the French Government for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km east of Paris, and for early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff stationed there. Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend,” said a post on X by the Indian Embassy in Paris.

13 minors among those on board Most of those detained from Nicaragua-bound flight belong to Gujarat, Punjab, say sources.

The client who booked flight had reportedly chartered multiple flights earlier from Dubai.

13 unaccompanied and accompanied minors, aged 21 months to 17 years, among those on board.

The majority of those detained is from Gujarat and Punjab and a detailed report has been sent to the Indian Government, said sources. Among them are reportedly several unaccompanied as well as accompanied minors.

It has also emerged the customer who had booked this flight had chartered multiple flights earlier from Dubai to Nicaragua. The incident unfolded after French authorities grounded a flight from the UAE, carrying 303 Indian passengers, after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of “human trafficking”, prosecutors said on Friday.

An anonymous tip signalled the flight, operated by Romania-based charter company Legend Airlines, was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking. It was grounded on Thursday after it stopped for refuelling in the city of Vatry east of Paris, reported French newspaper Le Monde. Officials said since the prosecutor’s office would be closed for the weekend and for Christmas on Monday, the Indians were likely to stay in custody for the next few days. The Indian Embassy would engage counsel and seek deportation of those detained.

The detained passengers and crew spent two nights at the small Vatry airport.

Investigators from several specialised French security agencies were working on the case. “Identity checks are being carried on the 303 passengers and on the cabin crew,” reported Le Monde, quoting the prosecutor’s office, on Friday. They were also checking the conditions in which the passengers were being transported and the purpose of their journey. The national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO is leading the investigation, said prosecutors.

