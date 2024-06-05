 World leaders congratulate Modi as he is set to become Prime Minister for third term : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Over 50 leaders, including those in the neighbourhood and extended neighbourhood, congratulated him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: ANI



PTI

New Delhi, June 5 

Over 50 world leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to take oath this week for a third straight term at the top office following victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.

From India’s neighbourhood and extended neighbourhood, presidents of Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Iran, Seychelles and prime ministers of Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Mauritius have sent congratulatory greetings to Modi.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also posted a message on X congratulating Modi and said Beijing was looking forward to a “healthy and stable China-India relationship”. 

Among G20 countries, prime ministers of Italy and Japan and president of South Korea have congratulated Modi on the electoral victory.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us,” Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said on X.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described Modi’s victory as “historic” and said he was looking forward to working with his Indian counterpart to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations next year.

“Congratulations @narendramodi on the historic victory by the NDA for the third consecutive term. Look forward to working with you to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year,” Wong said on X.

Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong also congratulated Modi and the NDA for the victory.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi, BJP and BJP-led NDA on the victory in the #Loksabhaelection. Look forward to making joint efforts with the Indian side for a sound and stable China-India relationship, which is in line with the interests and expectations of both countries, the region and the world,” he said.

From Africa, presidents of Nigeria, Kenya, Comoros have extended congratulatory messages to Modi.

From Caribbean islands, leaders of Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana have also sent congratulatory messages to Modi.

The prime ministers of Malaysia are among the South East Asian leaders who congratulated Modi.

In his message, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said he was looking forward to working with Modi.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term,” Muizzu said on X.

“I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries,” he said.

In his message, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he was looking at further strengthening bilateral ties.

“I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi,” he said.

“As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India,” he said.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay too hoped for deeper India-Bhutan ties during Modi’s third term.

“Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world’s biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries,” he said on X.

Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics said: “Congratulations to Prime Minister of India @narendramodi on the electoral victory.” 

“Looking forward to developing bilateral ties between Latvia and India as well as working together to promote peace and law globally.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda was also among leaders to congratulate Modi. 

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


