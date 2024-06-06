World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic win

Washington/London: US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron were among dozens of world leaders who congratulated PM Modi on the victory of the NDA coalition and expressed their desire to work closely with him.
“The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,” Biden said. In a phone call, President Putin “warmly congratulated” the PM on the success of his party.
Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi and the NDA on their victory... the friendship between our nations is only growing. — Joe Biden, US President
I extend my warmest congratulations to PM Modi on being re-elected for a third consecutive term. Badhaai Ho! — Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel PM
Congratulations to @narendramodi...we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India. — Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister
The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive. — Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister
Congratulations to PM @narendramodi...we are happy to note the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise. — Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal Prime Minister
