World leaders hail PM Modi's election victory; vow to further strengthen bilateral ties

Canberra, June 6

Congratulatory messages continued to pour in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory, with leaders around the world, including from Australia, Brazil, New Zealand and the Philippines, expressing hope to further strengthen ties with India under him.

Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister on Sunday for a historic third consecutive term with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke with Modi to congratulate him on his victory.

"Australia and India are close friends, with strong strategic, economic and cultural ties. We look forward to growing our partnership in 2024 and beyond," he said.

Philippines President Bongbong Marcos sent warmest congratulations to Modi for securing a fresh mandate.

"The last decade has shown India as a sincere friend to the Philippines and I look forward to the further strengthening of our bilateral and regional partnership in the years ahead," he said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wished Modi a very successful third term in promoting sustainable development, combating inequalities and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

"Brazil and India are allies in confronting injustices in the international order and in the fight against hunger and poverty. May we meet at the G20 and IBSA Summits here in Brazil and continue working together," he posted on X.

"Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indian election results. Wonderful to see the celebration of democracy in the world's largest voting exercise. I look forward to working with India's Government to achieve a meaningful lift in New Zealand-India ties," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada stands ready to work with the Prime Minister Modi-led government to advance the bilateral relationship anchored to human rights, diversity and the rule of law, as he congratulated the Indian leader on his electoral victory.

“Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory," Trudeau wrote on X.

"Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples— anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," he said.

Estonia Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in her message on Modi's victory said: " Happy to see that in recent years bilateral relations between Estonia and India have expanded. Looking forward to further cooperation in the digital and cyber sphere and strengthening ties between industry."

