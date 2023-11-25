World one family, says Mohan Bhagwat at Hindu Congress

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, November 24
The third World Hindu Congress which commenced in Bangkok on Friday adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the recent political attacks on Sanatan Dharma, urging Hindus worldwide to unite and backing the use of the term ‘Hindutva’ over Hinduism.
Hours before the declaration was adopted, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in his inaugural address said the whole world is one family and Hindus across the world must unite to show the world a path of happiness, peace and contentment.
"The whole world is one family. We will make everyone Arya which I mean in the cultural sense. We have to go to everyone and touch everyone's heart. Whether or not people agree but we have to reach people and unite," he said.
He said India with its civilisational values will show the world a path of happiness.
“The world is limping. After experimenting with consumerism, communism and capitalism, India will show the world the path of humanism,” Bhagwat said.
