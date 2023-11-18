 World-renowned art historian BN Goswamy dies : The Tribune India

  • World-renowned art historian BN Goswamy dies

World-renowned art historian BN Goswamy dies

World-renowned art historian BN Goswamy dies

BN Goswamy Aug 15, 1933 — Nov 17, 2023



Nonika Singh

Chandigarh, November 17

Eminent art historian and art critic Dr BN Goswamy, who ruled the hearts of art lovers like few before him, passed away here today. He was 90.

Scholar of miniature art, with incredible grasp over pahari painting, the academic decoded the complexity of arts for a layman without compromising the scholarly merit of his subjects.

Author of over 26 books, recipient of Padma Bhushan, third highest civilian honour, laurels sat easily on his towering persona. City Beautiful had the honour of this special resident embellishing its artscape. A regular columnist of The Tribune, his lucid writings were avidly followed. Goswamy commanded respect bordering on reverence among the artistic fraternity and exuded a magnetic charisma. Eloquence of speech matched the profoundness of his written word.

Apart from tracing the genealogy of renowned miniaturists such as Pandit Seu, Nainsukh and Manaku, Goswamy published five books, including ‘Nainsukh of Guler: A Great Indian Painter from a Small Hill-State’, ‘Pahari Masters: Court Painters of Northern India’, ‘Painters at the Sikh Court’, and ‘Essence of Indian Art’.

Among his notable works are ‘Painted visions: The Goenka collection of Indian paintings’ and ‘The Spirit of Indian Painting: Close Encounters with 101 Great Works’. His book on noted artist Sakti Burman, ‘Sakti Burman: A Private Universe’, is yet another testament to his understanding of artistic expression and arts to which he devoted a lifetime. Only a fortnight ago, he had released his latest book, ‘The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry, and Proverbs’.

Born on August 15, 1933, at Sargodha (now in Pakistan), Goswamy quit Indian Administrative Service to devote a lifetime to research and academics. He occupied many important positions in his illustrious career. He was the former vice-chairman of the Sarabhai Foundation of Ahmedabad, which runs the Calico Museum of Textiles and is credited with developing the Museum of Fine Arts, Panjab University, as its director. Professor Emeritus of Art History at PU, Chandigarh, he inspired and nurtured many a budding talent, many of whom are today noted names in art world.

Will be remembered for decades to come

“My wife and I are deeply saddened by the sudden passing away of Brijinder Nath Goswamy who was recognised, around the world, as the grandmaster historian of art and culture. A renowned scholar, he had spent his entire life studying, teaching, lecturing and had written over two dozen books, which shall make him remembered for decades to come, at home and abroad. We pray for the departed soul resting in eternal peace and the Lord giving Malvika, his only surviving child, the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

— NN Vohra, former J&K Governor

