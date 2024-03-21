Rich-poor gap in India: Worse than in British era, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress expressed concern about the burgeoning rich-poor gap in the country, saying it was worse than even the British Raj. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the findings were extremely worrying. “Modi’s Billionaire Raj, nurtured by him to favour his friends and fund his party’s campaigns, is now more unequal than the British Raj,” he said, adding the BJP’s policies were focused on creating billionaire wealth.
