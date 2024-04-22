Wreath in memory of ‘Operation Pawan’ heroes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

A group of veterans and their families laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here to commemorate the bravehearts of Army’s ‘Operation Pawan’ in Sri Lanka.

Known as the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF), over 1,200 soldiers of the contingent had laid down their lives in the operation. The event was held on Saturday. This was the fourth consecutive time that such a ceremony was permitted in memory of ‘Op Pawan’. So far, there is no official commemoration for ‘Op Pawan’.

The Army ceremonial and welfare wing is in the process of sanctioning the commemoration of ‘Op Pawan’, said Lt Col Manoj K Channan (retd), who was deployed in Sri Lanka with the 65 Armoured Regiment.

‘Op Pawan’ lasted three years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sri Lanka