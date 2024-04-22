Wreath in memory of ‘Operation Pawan’ heroes

New Delhi, April 21
A group of veterans and their families laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here to commemorate the bravehearts of Army’s ‘Operation Pawan’ in Sri Lanka.
Known as the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF), over 1,200 soldiers of the contingent had laid down their lives in the operation. The event was held on Saturday. This was the fourth consecutive time that such a ceremony was permitted in memory of ‘Op Pawan’. So far, there is no official commemoration for ‘Op Pawan’.
The Army ceremonial and welfare wing is in the process of sanctioning the commemoration of ‘Op Pawan’, said Lt Col Manoj K Channan (retd), who was deployed in Sri Lanka with the 65 Armoured Regiment.
‘Op Pawan’ lasted three years.
