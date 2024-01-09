Writer Nirmal Verma's unpublished stories to hit the stands on 95th birth anniversary

PTI

New Delhi, January 9

A new collection of unpublished and uncollected stories by celebrated Hindi writer Nirmal Verma will hit the stands on his 95th birth anniversary on April 3. Rajkamal Prakashan has announced, marking the late author's return to the publisher after a gap of 18 years.

Starting with a set of six books by Verma and two books by poet and Verma's wife, Gagan Gill, at the World Book Fair in February, the publisher will release the author's complete bibliography, consisting 43 books, over the next three months.

"Additionally, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on April 3, a new collection of his unpublished and uncompiled stories will be launched in New Delhi. In this way, Nirmal Verma is again the star author of Rajkamal with a total of 44 books," Ashok Maheshwari, chairman of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh, said in a statement.

Rajkamal Prakashan was the first publisher of Verma and Gill's works.

Verma is known for being one of the pioneers of the 'nayi kahani' (new story) literary movement in Hindi literature. Across a career spanning five decades, he penned five novels, eight short-story collections and nine books of non-fiction.

Some of his most celebrated works include "Parinde", "Kavve aur Kala Pani", and "Dedh Inch Upar".

Talking about their association with Rajkamal Prakashan, Gill said that "the moment feels like a homecoming".

"All the works of Nirmal Ji and mine are now returning to Rajkamal Prakashan. This moment feels like a homecoming. Rajkamal was our first publisher...There was a harmonious working relationship with Rajkamal from the very beginning.

After Ashok Ji took charge, I worked on many books with him, including those of Nirmal Ji, mine, and those of our friends. Unfortunately, in 2005 there was some misunderstanding between us and we parted ways," Gill said in a statement.

Some of her noted works include "Ek Din Lautegi Ladki", "Yah Akanksha Samay Nahin", and "Andhere men Buddha".

The publisher will release a set of Verma's 12 books and Gill's three books in March, before releasing all of their books by April.

E-book version of all the books will also be made available.