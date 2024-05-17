 Wrong CUET-UG question paper distributed at Kanpur centre, exam rescheduled for May 29: NTA : The Tribune India

  India
Wrong CUET-UG question paper distributed at Kanpur centre, exam rescheduled for May 29: NTA

Agency denies reports of the question paper being leaked at the centre

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 17

The National Testing Agency said on Friday that the CUET-UG exam at a centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where the wrong question paper was distributed will be conducted on May 29.

The agency also denied reports of the question paper being leaked at the centre.

“The exam will be conducted on May 29 for over 220 students at an exam centre at Maharana Pratap Group of Colleges in Kanpur. This decision was taken after a wrong question paper was distributed on May 15,” a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

“There was no paper leak, the invigilators mistakenly distributed English medium question papers to Hindi medium students,” the official added.

The NTA will also conduct the CUET-UG exam for Delhi centres on May 29 as the May 15 exam was postponed a night before, citing unavoidable reasons.

A similar incident occurred while conducting the NEET-UG exam on May 5 during which Hindi medium students at one centre in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur were handed English medium question papers.

Their exam was later conducted on the same day. The NTA had also refuted reports of a paper leak in the exam.

The third edition of the country’s largest test is being conducted in hybrid mode for the first time. The exams of four subjects—Chemistry, Biology, English and General Test—were scheduled for May 15.

The offline tests will be conducted between May 15 and May 19, followed by computer-based tests for other subjects between May 21 and May 24.

On Friday, the exam was conducted in approximately 620 examination eentres across the country and abroad.

“Today, the examination covered approximately 5.39 lakh test papers in Geography (313), Physical Education/NCC/Yoga (321), Business Studies (305), and Accountancy (301), completing 9.31 per cent of the total examination,” an NTA official said.

“On the first and second days, the NTA concluded tests for 25.91 lakh (44.71 per cent) and 15.81 lakh (27.29 per cent) combinations, completing 72 per cent of the total tests. In total, 81.31 per cent of the CUET (UG) examination has been completed in three days (May 15, 16 and 17) with a significant increase in attendance,” the official added.

The maximum attendance has been recorded in Economics and Accountancy at 85 per cent each, followed by Business Studies and Geography at 74 per cent each.

#Uttar Pradesh


