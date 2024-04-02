WW-II hero Subedar Thanseia dies at 102

New Delhi, April 1
Subedar Thanseia (in pic), a World War-II veteran of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment, died at the age of 102 on Sunday following a brief illness.
Subedar Thanseia’s life in the Army was defined by his valour in the Battle of Kohima (1944), a crucial confrontation during World War-II between the British Indian Army and Japanese army. It turned the tide against the Japanese as the British managed to hold back the invading force. The veteran belonged to Mizoram. “His remarkable life was defined by his valour at the Battle of Kohima and his significant role in establishing the legacy of the 1st Assam Regiment during their critical deployment at Jessami,” a senior officer said. Throughout his service, Subedar Thanseia demonstrated a commitment to the nation that “went beyond the call of duty, earning him a revered place in the annals of India’s military history”. His funeral witnessed an overwhelming turnout from Army and civil officials.
