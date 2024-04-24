X user booked over Ranveer’s deepfake video

Mumbai, April 23
The cyber cell of Maharashtra Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against an X user for allegedly uploading a ‘deepfake’ or manipulated video where actor Ranveer Singh appeared to be making an appeal to vote for Congress.
The First Information Report was registered on a complaint filed by the actor’s father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, against the user @sujataindia1st, an official said.
Deepfake videos are videos that have been altered, in a convincing way, to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said. Recently, the city police had registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with a similar deepfake video of actor Aamir Khan where he was purportedly seen promoting a political party.
Ranveer Singh gave an interview to the media while he was in Varanasi to promote a fashion show and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per his father’s complaint.
