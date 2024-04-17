X: Withheld certain posts on Election Commission order

PTI

New Delhi: Social media platform X on Tuesday said it withheld some political posts in India after the EC ordered their takedown. It, however, said it disagreed with the order. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk has said new X users might be required to pay a small annual fee to be able to like, post & reply. — Agencies

NEET PG registration begins

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) started the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2024 on Tuesday. The application process will continue till May 6. The exam will be held on June 23 and the results will be declared on July 15. TNS

Coast Guard rescues stranded boat

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday rescued a marooned Indian fishing boat, Rosary, which had encountered engine failure over 215 nautical miles (380 km) off Karwar, Karnataka. ICG ship Savitribai Phule had responded to a distress call from the boat on April 13 and established communication amidst adverse sea conditions. The boarding team of the ICG ship made efforts to fix the problem, but to no avail. The boat was then towed towards Karwar. TNS

ISRO develops nozzle for rocket engines

Bengaluru: The ISRO said it has achieved a breakthrough in rocket engine technology with the development of a lightweight Carbon-Carbon (C-C) nozzle for rocket engines, enhancing payload capacity. This innovation accomplished by the space agency's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre promises to enhance the vital parameters of rocket engines, including thrust levels, specific impulse, and thrust-to-weight ratios, thereby boosting the payload capacity of launch vehicles, it said.

