‘Yamraj’ will be waiting for you: Adityanath warns those harassing women in UP

CM’s remark comes after a girl student lost her life when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her ‘dupatta’ and she fell off her bicycle and was run over by another motorcyclist

Gorakhpur, September 17

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, ‘Yamraj’, the deity of death, will be waiting for him.

The remark comes after a girl student lost her life when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her ‘dupatta’ in a molestation attempt due to which she fell off her bicycle and was run over by another motorcyclist in Ambedkarnagar.

The incident occurred on Friday and the three accused were arrested on Saturday night. Police claimed two of the accused sustained bullet injuries while one suffered a leg fracture while trying to flee from custody on Sunday.

If someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, ‘Yamraj’ (deity of death) will be waiting for him, the CM said at an event here.

Adityanath highlighted the importance of a strong legal system for safeguarding law and order and stressed that no one will be allowed to misuse the law to disrupt the system.

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has often touted the Adityanath government’s handling of law and order in the state as one of its achievements.

On Sunday, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 76 projects worth Rs 343 crore in the district at the event.

