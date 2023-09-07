 Yatra continues till hatred is eradicated, India is united: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo march anniversary : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Yatra continues till hatred is eradicated, India is united: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo march anniversary

Yatra continues till hatred is eradicated, India is united: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo march anniversary

Gandhi shares a video montage on X of his over 4,000 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra that was launched on this day last year

Yatra continues till hatred is eradicated, India is united: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo march anniversary

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, September 7

On the first anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the yatra would continue till hatred is eradicated and India is united.

Gandhi also shared a video montage on X of his over 4,000 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra that was launched on this day last year.

In a post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The crores of steps of Bharat Jodo Yatra towards unity and love have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country."    

"The journey continues - till hatred is eradicated, till India unites. This is my promise!" the former Congress chief said.

During the course of the yatra, Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings and 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

Several experts had said a big takeaway from the yatra for the Congress had been Gandhi's image transformation -- from a reluctant and part-time politician to one who is mature and taken seriously by opponents.

With over 4,000 kilometres under his belt, Gandhi had managed to catch the attention of his supporters as well as detractors.

#Bharat #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #Kashmir #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

2
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

3
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

4
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

5
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

6
India

Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on 'Bharat-India' row: PM Modi to ministers

7
Diaspora

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

8
Punjab

UK MPs urge Rishi Sunak to call for release of British Sikh Jagtar Johal held in India in 2017

9
Ludhiana

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

10
Punjab

"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

In LAC infra push, Nyoma airbase next

In LAC infra push, Indian Air Force base in eastern Ladakh's Nyoma next

Rajnath to unveil 90 BRO projects on sept 12

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’

Chants for Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers had on Wednesd...

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand: Top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University