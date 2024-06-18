Yediyurappa appears before CID

PTI

Bengaluru, June 17

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday appeared before the CID for an inquiry in connection with a POCSO case registered against him.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the CID from arresting the BJP leader in connection with the March 14 case. Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the IPC based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting in February this year.

#BJP #Karnataka