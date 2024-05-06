Yet another conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal at behest of BJP: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj on L-G recommending NIA probe against CM

New Delhi, May 6
Lt Governor VK Saxena's recommendation of an NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal is yet another conspiracy against the Delhi chief minister at the behest of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Monday.
The Lt Governor has recommended the probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said.
"This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in the Lok Sabha polls," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
