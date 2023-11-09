Yogi Adityanath chairs key cabinet meeting in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, November 9
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting began here on Thursday.
It is expected that several important proposals related to the city's development would be approved, officials said.
Ahead of the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet ministers offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the Ram Temple.
The meeting is being held at the Ramkatha Mandap (auditorium) located on the banks of the Saryu river.
Several important proposals related to the development of Ayodhya are likely to be approved at the cabinet meeting, the officials said.
