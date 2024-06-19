Youth shot; CRPF bus emptied, set ablaze in Manipur

IANS

Imphal, June 18

A youth was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday, while a bus carrying CRPF personnel was stopped and torched by a mob in Kangpokpi district on Monday night but no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

A police official said that the youth’s body was found in the Meijao Mamang Leikai area. It had a bullet wound on the back of the head. The police are probing the incident.

In the second incident, the official said a CRPF bus was proceeding towards the Kangpokpi police station when it was stopped by a 200-strong mob at the Kangpokpi bazaar. No one, however, was injured in the incident as the mob told CRPF men to get off the bus before burning it, the official said, adding that a case had been registered.

