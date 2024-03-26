 YouTube removes over 2.2 million videos in India over community norm violation in October-December : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • YouTube removes over 2.2 million videos in India over community norm violation in October-December

YouTube removes over 2.2 million videos in India over community norm violation in October-December

Videos are removed for violating community norms on parameters like harmful or dangerous content

YouTube removes over 2.2 million videos in India over community norm violation in October-December

“A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three community guidelines strikes in 90 daysReuters file photo,” YouTube said.



PTI

New Delhi, March 26

YouTube removed over 2.25 million videos in India between October and December 2023 for the violation of its community guidelines, with the country topping the list of video takedowns ahead of nations like the US and Russia.

Singapore with 12,43,871 video takedowns ranked second on that list and the United States (7,88,354) was placed third, according to YouTube’s data on video removals by the country/region of upload.

Indonesia ranked fourth (7,70,157), while for Russia the number of video takedowns stood at 5,16,629, as per YouTube’s Community Guidelines Enforcement report that provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how the Google-owned platform enforces policies.

Globally, YouTube removed over 9 million videos for falling foul of its community norms. More than 96 per cent of these videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans.

The videos were removed for violating community norms on parameters like harmful or dangerous content, child safety, violent or graphic content, nudity and sexual content, misinformation and others.

The latest report showed that over 2.25 million videos (22,54,902) were removed in India for violating YouTube’s community guidelines. India topped the list of 30 countries in video removals.

Globally, 20.5 million (2,05,92,341) channels were removed by YouTube for violating its community guidelines.

The report explained that when a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed. The number of such videos removed during this time period due to a channel-level termination stood at 95.5 million (9,55,34,236).

“A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three community guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behaviour), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating our guidelines (as is often the case with spam accounts),” YouTube said.

The Google-owned video streaming platform said it works hard to maintain a safe and vibrant community.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #Youtube


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP to go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

3
Himachal

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

4
Trending

Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

5
India

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

6
Himachal

NCW demands action from EC against Congress's Supriya Shrinate over Kangana comments

7
Himachal

Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

8
India

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

9
Punjab

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

10
Punjab

Drug peddler gunned down in Punjab's Dasuya; 2 policemen injured in gunfight

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

The Singapore-flagged container ship ‘Dali’ collides with on...

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

He is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh

For us, principles more important than number game: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal after BJP decides to contest Lok Sabha polls alone

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

The BJP on Tuesday announced that it would contest the upcom...

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

Kuldeep Kaur (55), her son Surajveer (32), his wife Mandeep ...

100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer

100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer

CCTV surveillance would be ensured inside all 24,433 polling...


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

Man absconding for 14 years in J-K murder case held from Punjab’s Mohali

Man absconding for 14 years in J-K murder case held from Punjab’s Mohali

Massive fire breaks out at ceiling fan manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Punjab excise dept recovers 1,020 ltr lahan, 5 ltr illicit liquor in Dera Bassi

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha remanded in judicial custody till April 9

57 BJP workers detained during party’s march to demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held