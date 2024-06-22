YSRCP's under-construction central office demolished disregarding court orders: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati, June 22
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government has demolished the under-construction central office of the opposition party at Tadepalli in Guntur district.
Reddy alleged that the demolition was carried out disregarding high court orders.
“Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete,” said Reddy in a post on 'X'.
According to a YSRCP statement, the demolition commenced around 5.30 am on Saturday.
“The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority),” said the statement.
YSRCP noted that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure.
According to YSRCP, CRDA's action amounts to contempt of court.
The former chief minister alleged that law and justice completely vanished in the southern state under the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, and added that the demolition indicates how Naidu's reign in the next five years would be.
The YSRCP chief said that the opposition party will not be intimidated by these vendetta politics. He promised that the party will fight for the people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities
Jairam Ramesh says 'the Bill received the President's assent...
Supreme Court yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling
10-yr jail, Rs 1 cr fine: Paper leak law notified
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls
Will be run under RS MP Pathak’s supervision