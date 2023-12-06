ZPM leader Lalduhoma to be sworn in as new Mizoram CM on December 8

PTI

Aizawl, December 6

ZPM legislature party leader Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Besides Lalduhoma other members of his council of ministers will also be sworn in on Friday at 11 am in a function at the Raj Bhavan, the official said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Lalduhoma met Governor Hari Babu Khambampati at the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government. The governor invited him to form the government.

ZPM won 27 of the 40 seats of the Mizoram Assembly, election to which was held on November 7.

The party emerged victorious on Monday trouncing Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by Zoramthanga.

The ZPM advisory body will meet Lalduhoma on Thursday to discuss the structure of the new government, the general secretary of the ZPM media cell, Eddy Zosangliana Colney said.

The meeting will take the final decision on the formation of the council of ministers and other issues, he said.

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who had served as the security in-charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was unanimously elected the leader of the Zoram People's Movement legislature party at a meeting of its newly elected legislators on Tuesday evening.

The party working president K Sapdanga was elected as its deputy leader, Colney said.

#Mizoram