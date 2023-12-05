ZPM sweeps polls in Mizoram, ousts MNF

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), an opposition alliance of six parties, stormed to power in Mizoram by dethroning the Mizo National Front (MNF), bagging 27 seats in the 40-member House on Monday. The voting was held in Mizoram on November 7.

The MNF managed to win only 10 seats. The BJP bagged two seats, while the Congress won just one. In a major blow, Chief Minister and MNF chief Zoramthanga lost the election from the Aizawl East-1 constituency. His deputy Tawnluia, too, suffered defeat at Tuichang.

Speaking to the media in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said, “I lost because of the anti-incumbency factor. I accept the verdict and hope that the next government will perform well.”

He later called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and submitted his resignation, officials said. The MNF, ZPM and the Congress had contested 40 seats each, while the Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded candidates on 13 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party, which contested the Assembly polls in Mizoram for the first time, fielded candidates from four seats. There were 17 Independent candidates.

While one exit polls had predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM, a majority felt it would be a hung Assembly.

In 2018 Assembly election, the MNF had won 26 seats and the ZPM eight and the Congress five. The BJP had won one seat.

Zoramthanga’s party had projected him as the “guardian of the Chin-Kuki-Zo tribes”, while his rivals accused him of corruption, failure to check unemployment and drug trafficking, and poor infrastructure.

Citing kinship and familial ties with the Chin-Kuki tribes, Zoramthanga openly gave shelter to at least 40,000 refugees who fled from the junta rule in the neighbouring nation.

ZPM leader Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer who was once a part of the security retinue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is set to become the new Chief Minister of Mizoram.

ZPM leader Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer who was once in-charge of security of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is set to become the new Chief Minister of Mizoram. Lalduhoma retained his Serchhip seat defeating his nearest MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,983 votes.

