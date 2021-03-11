Ashwin stars with bat as Rajasthan Royals beat CSK to finish second in IPL league phase

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 44 balls) got RR off to a brisk start with back-to-back boundaries off Mukesh Choudhary in the innings' first over

Ashwin stars with bat as Rajasthan Royals beat CSK to finish second in IPL league phase

R. Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals bats during T20 cricket match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on May 20, 2022. PTI

PTI

Mumbai, May 20

Ravichandran Ashwin, once again, proved his utility with the bat when his team needed it the most as Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to finish the IPL league phase in Top-2 here on Friday.

Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 off 23 balls as RR completed the chase of 151 with two balls to go, grabbing the second place to set up a blockbuster clash with Gujarat Titans in the first play-off next Tuesday.

Moeen Ali top-scored for CSK with a 57-ball 93 before RR staged a remarkable comeback to restrict the yellow brigade to 150 for six in the allotted 20 overs.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 44 balls) got RR off to a brisk start with back-to-back boundaries off Mukesh Choudhary in the innings' first over.

In fact, by the time the first over of their innings came to an end, RR qualified for the play-offs on net run rate, leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to fight for the fourth spot.

Simarjeet Singh struck early for CSK, sending back the dangerous Jos Buttler (2), who edged an away going delivery to Moeen's waiting hands at slip.

Jaiswal struck two more successive boundaries in the next over and to give RR innings stability, the 20-year-old opener added 51 runs for the second wicket with captain Sanju Samson (15).

However, Samson again failed to translate his start into a substantial contribution as left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner had the batter caught and bowled. Devdutt Padikkal (3) did not last long and was bowled by Moeen to leave RR at 76 for three in the 12th over, and with some work left to do.

Having brought up his half century in 39 balls, and after a six over long-on, the well-set Jaiswal got out to Prashant Solanki while trying to clear the fence.

Back from Guyana after celebrating the birth of his child, Shimron Hetmyer (6) arrived at the crease with high hopes of finishing it for RR, but could not do much as he fell to Solanki.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin kept RR in the hunt with his sensible batting at one end.

Earlier, Moeen blazed away in the power play but slowed down considerably thereafter as Chennai Super Kings struggled for runs in the back 10.

Batting first after his skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss, Moeen smashed his way to a 19-ball 50, and was 59 off 24 at the end of the first six power play overs, with CSK racing away to 75 for the loss of one wicket.

In all, Moeen made 93 off 57 balls with 13 fours and three sixes.

However, after being at the receiving end of Moeen's brutal onslaught during which the England all-rounder made a bowler of Trent Boult's calibre look like an uncapped player by bludgeoning him for 26 runs in an over, the RR bowling unit made a fine recovery.

There was a phase in the innings when CSK failed to find a boundary for 45 balls, before Dhoni (26) roared back to pull Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26) over deep square leg.

As far as Mooen was concerned, he was kept by the RR bowlers for a longer time. After he hit Chahal's flighted delivery through cover for a four in the fourth ball of the seventh over, Moeen found his next four three balls into the 17th over, the bowler being Obed McCoy (2/20), at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni smoked Prasidh Krishna for a six over deep midwicket in the beginning of the next over, but the seamer came back strongly in the remaining five balls.

To start with, CSK were 3 for one after two overs but Devon Conway and Moeen broke loose after that, scoring 12 and 18 runs in the next two overs and get the yellow brigade's innings up and running.

Mooen was getting the big shots going with consummate ease, even as Conway looked on from the other end. Mooen reached his half century with an upper cut over the third man boundary off Boult.

That over -- the last before power play ended -- saw Moeen go hard at Boult, hitting the seasoned New Zealand pacer for a six and five boundaries.

Before that, Prasidh conceded 18 runs in an over which forced Sanju Samson to introduce the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin (1/28) into the attack, but he too was struck for 16 runs by Moeen.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Punjab 1-year RI

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

5
Chandigarh

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

6
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

7
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

8
Punjab

Supreme Court awards one-year RI to Navjot Singh Sidhu in '88 road rage case

9
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

10
Punjab

e-ticketing scam worth crores unearthed, PRTC orders probe

Don't Miss

View All
Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Top News

Navjot Sidhu reaches Patiala court

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

The former Punjab Congress president surrendered before cour...

2019 Hyderabad encounter: SC appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

2019 Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court-appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

Four people accused of raping a woman veterinarian and then ...

Supreme Court suggests handing over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...

Keep watch, send sick passengers’ samples from Monkeypox-affected nations to NIV: Government to officials

Keep watch, send sick passengers’ samples from Monkeypox-affected nations to NIV: Government to officials

The Union health ministry has also directed airport and port...

Punjab government to start 75 mohalla clinics on August 15

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

The parched lot

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

Custody of Minors: Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doctor

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh Covid cases

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Mastermind of Rs 400 crore Citibank scam Shivraj Puri dies of TB in Bhondsi prison

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Want more water, ask Punjab to release Haryana's share: Khattar to Delhi govt

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

BSF personnel to assist Jalandhar police in maintaining law and order

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Power theft by guest house

2 travel agents booked for duping youth of Rs 8L

STF cracks Ludhiana bomb blast case, arrests 4 for providing technical support to traffickers

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

Stubble burning cases decline, but Ludhiana city remains second most polluted in Punjab

Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd bank accounts frozen

Samrala man found murdered

Jagraon: Three boys drown in Sutlej

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

Patiala: 2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah on Devigarh road

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Patiala MC seeks status report on 'land encroachment' at Kolan Wala Toba

Govt to spend Rs 503 crore to overhaul Patiala's water pipe network

Rajpura man arrested for hurting religious sentiments