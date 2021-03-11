IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans eye top-2 finish with win over out-of-reckoning Chennai Super Kings

High-flying GT are currently at the top of table with 18 points from 12 games

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans eye top-2 finish with win over out-of-reckoning Chennai Super Kings

Under the brilliant leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT rose above expectations to book their play-offs berth with two matches in hand. Sportzpics for IPL/PTI

PTI

Mumbai, May 14

Their play-offs berth already secured, high-flying Gujarat Titans would look for nothing less than a win to ensure a top-2 finish when they take on out-of-reckoning Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Under the brilliant leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT rose above expectations to book their play-offs berth with two matches in hand.

GT are currently at the top of the table with 18 points from 12 games and a win on Sunday will more or less secure them a top-2 finish, which means they will get an extra chance of making it to the final.

Lying at the second-last spot, defending champions CSK are out of the competition and will play for pride in their remaining two games.

While GT ensured their play-offs berth after a comprehensive 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, CSK slumped to a five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians.

Young opener Shubman Gill, skipper Hardik, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha and Rahul Tewatia have been GT’s batting mainstay throughout the season and they would be hoping to carry on in the same vein.

The credit for GT’s phenomenal run in their opening season largely goes to their ability to fight back from adverse situations.

But of late, GT’s batting unit has misfired and Hardik would be looking for some consistent performances from his batters.

In their last match, only Gill (63 not out) made a substantial score and batted through the innings to take GT to a modest 144 for 4, which they defended with ease.

The GT team management would also be hoping for Hardik, Miller and Tewatia to return among runs.

But GT’s main strength is their potent bowling attack, comprising world-class bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

Shami, the team’s highest taker with 16 scalps, has been lethal upfront, while Ferguson’s ability to generate pace is a cause of concern for any batting line-up.

Rashid too has got his mojo back after a slow start, scalping four wickets in the last match and when on song, he can tear apart any batting line-up.

Yash Dayal too has been among wickets but his economy is a cause of concern, while R Sai Kishore has complemented Rashid perfectly in his first game.

GT’s main recipe for success has been a considerably mellowed down Hardik, who seems to be relishing the responsibility of captaincy.

CSK, meanwhile, have endured a nightmarish season with nothing working for them from the start.

MS Dhoni’s decision to hand over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja backfired as the all-rounder never looked in his comfort zone with the responsibility, forcing him to return the leadership mantle to the talismanic stumper.

If that was not enough, there were rumours about a fallout between CSK and Jadeja, who was released from the camp before their last match due to a bruised rib.

Devon Conway has starred with the bat for CSK in the limited chances he got, while the likes of Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad would look to prove a point.

If batting was a problem, CSK’s bowling unit lacks quality in the absence of Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne. Mukesh Chaudhary and Simranjeet Singh have been impressive but lacked quality with the new ball, while Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana would need to share the responsibility in the spin department.

The Teams (From):

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya ©, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni ©, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Match Starts at 3.30 pm.

Don't Miss

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter handle

'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party

Before going live on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress...

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

Notably, Centre has revised downwards estimate for wheat pro...

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia vis...

Chintan Shivir: Congress calls for reset of economic policy post liberalisation

Chintan Shivir: Congress calls for reset of economic policy post liberalisation

We are not stepping back on liberalisation. We are stepping ...

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Senior PSPCL officials have rushed there

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students' reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead in Tarn Taran village, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences: Hoshiarpur-based author Khushwant Singh

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Inmate alleges torture by Ludhiana jail officials, made videos from jail

Inmate alleges torture by Ludhiana jail officials, made videos from jail

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, Ludhiana Improvement Trust: Court

Ludhiana: Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments in Ludhiana

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7, HODs of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau