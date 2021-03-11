IPL 2022: Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to finish tournament on a high

Both teams will play their final league match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday

With the ball, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have been the standouts for Punjab. Sportzpics for IPL/PTI file

Mumbai, May 21

With Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad out of reckoning for the IPL 2022 playoffs after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans, the immediate aim for both teams will be to now finish their tournament on a high in their final league match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

While Hyderabad endured a five-match losing streak after winning as many matches by overcoming first two losses in the tournament, Punjab Kings oscillated between the highs and lows, summed up by the fact that they could never string back-to-back wins.

From Punjab’s ultra-aggressive batting line-up which was tipped to do well in IPL 2022, only Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma have been the bright spots. Dhawan is the leading run-getter for Punjab with 421 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.27 and strike-rate of 122.74, including three fifties.

On the other hand, whenever Livingstone has found runs, he has been a delight to watch, including slamming the monstrous 117m six. With 388 runs in 13 innings at a high strike-rate of 177.98, one would feel that Punjab could have done better if Livingstone was more consistent.

Jitesh, one of the uncapped Indians unearthed in the tournament, has been providing Punjab with the finishing sparks, amassing 215 runs in nine innings at an average of 30.71 and strike-rate of 158.08.

With the ball, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have been the standouts for Punjab. Rabada has again proved his credentials as a top bowler of the tournament, picking 22 wickets with an average of 16.72 and economy rate of 8.36. Arshdeep, meanwhile, has 10 scalps but has everyone with his ability to bowl yorkers at will and maintaining an economy rate of 7.31 in the death overs, the best by any bowler in the tournament.

At the other end, Hyderabad were able to put away the disappointment of first two defeats and get a five-match winning streak, which kept them in reckoning for the playoffs. But injuries to T Natarajan and Washington Sundar meant the bowling attack lacked the cutting edge and slumped to losing five consecutive matches, which proved to be costly in their quest to reach the playoffs.

In batting, they had found new heroes in their first three wins while chasing. But they were hampered by Kane Williamson’s lack of runs and despite Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran showing their capabilities, Hyderabad never got the batting returns they needed from the skipper, who flew back home after a narrow three-run win for the birth of his second child.

Their silver lining in IPL 2022 was Jammu’s tearaway pacer Umran Malik, who kept the speed gun busy by clocking 150kmph deliveries consistently and bagged 21 wickets at an average of 20 and economy rate of 8.93. Hyderabad will be hoping that Malik comes good for them one last time in IPL 2022.

Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Angad Bawa, Benny Howell, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis and Prerak Mankad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Sushant Mishra, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod and Glenn Phillips—IANS

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Big relief for consumers: Petrol, diesel get cheaper

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

Centre also announced an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh c...

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM’s retort to Rahul

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

Reacting to Congress leader’s remarks, Jaishankar tweeted th...

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

Court says Prof's post, though reprehensible, does not indic...

Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Morrison to quit as Liberal Party leader after loss; Greens ...

Delhi court convicts OP Chautala in disproportionate assets case

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence...

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Amritsar's Grand Hotel owner’s clarification on digging row

Amritsar city tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered in Amritsar

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

Punjab dairy farmers hold protest in Mohali, seek hike in milk procurement prices

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap near Chandigarh

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? Punjab Police Academy constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh fires salvos against Navjot Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Hurts to see friend Navjot Sidhu go to jail: Former co-accused Bunny Sandhu

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Delay in grants: Punjabi University Contractual Teachers’ Association begins signature campaign

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap