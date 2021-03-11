IPL 2022: Warne was the first 'royal'; Buttler is the 'reigning royal', says Sanjay Manjrekar

Buttler's amazing form this season has seen him score 824 runs so far at an average of almost 59 and a strike rate of 151.47

IPL 2022: Warne was the first 'royal'; Buttler is the 'reigning royal', says Sanjay Manjrekar

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL/PTI

Ahmedabad, May 29

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes while the legendary Shane Warne was the first 'royal', Jos Buttler is the 'reigning royal' after the charismatic England cricketer smashed an unbeaten 106 off 60 balls to guide Rajasthan Royals to their second ever IPL final.

Riding on a superb century by Buttler -- his first in a chase this season -- the Sanju Samson-led Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 by seven wickets on May 27 to set up a title clash with Gujarat Titans later on Sunday.

Buttler's amazing form this season has seen him score 824 runs so far at an average of almost 59 and a strike rate of 151.47. He has also registered four centuries and an equal number of half-tons this season, making him the highest run-getter in IPL 2022.

Buttler -- placed third on the all-time IPL scorers' list in a single season -- is just 25 runs shy of taking second-placed David Warner's place. The Australian had 848 runs for SRH in 2016. While Warner's scores is well within reach of Buttler when RR take on GT in the final on Sunday, reaching Virat Kohli's all-time record of 973 runs in a season (2016), is a bit far-fetched, given that the England cricketer will need to score 150 to go past the veteran Indian batter.

Lavishing praise on Buttler, Manjrekar said on Espncricinfo's T20 Time:Out that, "My reading watching that entire (Buttler) innings was that he was actually, because he felt that he was one of the key players and the target wasn't huge, playing a slightly responsible innings, and it was that kind of an innings (vs RCB in Qualifier 2) where I've tweeted after a long time saying where you play to the merit of the ball that kind of an innings and he's got a 106 off just 60 balls.

"Just spotted one shot against (Josh) Hazlewood where he sort of played that T20 kind of shot. (But) All the other were him waiting for the ball to be loose by his standards, so the margin for error for the bowlers was minimal.

"That (Mohd) Siraj pick up shot or, you know, Shahbaz Ahmed, the moment he was in his slot, (Buttler) hit him for a six. So, the approach was 'Ok, I'm gonna look for the loose balls' and he ended up playing this kind of an innings. So, you can have that approach, you can have that attitude, but finally you must have those skills and the ability, and we are blessed to have seen this kind of an innings. Shane Warne was the first 'royal'; this one is the 'reigning royal'," concluded Manjrekar.

Warne had led Rajasthan Royals to their maiden title win in IPL 2008. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

2
Chandigarh

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

3
Features

Pause, reflect on ‘Tour of Duty’

4
Punjab

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney are AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha polls

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder will meet CM Mann, to give names of ex-ministers involved in corruption: PLC leader

6
Punjab

Gang smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh, filled it in bottles of costly scotch in Mohali; 4 held

7
J & K

Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh

8
Nation

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

9
Nation

Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge

10
Punjab

Jathedars, ex-cops among 424 lose security in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet
Trending

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet

People’s leader: Meet the IAS officer gone viral from Assam who walked barefoot to inspect flood-affected areas
Trending

Meet the IAS officer trending online after video of her walking barefoot in flood-hit Assam villages goes viral

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim
Amritsar

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km
Himachal

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km through dense forest

Harmonium & its exiles
Comment

Harmonium & its exiles

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express wrat over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'
Trending

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express displeasure over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'

Top News

Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after tracking pilot's mobile phone

Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after tracking pilot's mobile phone

Army helicopter carried 10 soldiers and two employees of the...

Plane with 22 passengers, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal's mountains: Officials

Plane with 22 passengers, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal's mountains

Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air took off at 10...

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Conditions are favourable for monsoon's further advance duri...

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

The withdrawn press release was issued by Bengaluru Regional...

Pakistani drone with payload shot down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Pakistani drone carrying magnetic bombs, under-barrel grenades shot down in J-K's Kathua

J-K Police shot down the drone in Rajbagh area of Kathua

Cities

View All

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

Cop among 3 booked in separate rape cases in Amritsar

‘Don’t scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights’

Flip-flop: Akal Takht Jathedar refuses to take back police cover

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Now, cyber fraudsters use DP of Chandigarh DGP

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Judge's wife found hanging at brother’s flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Man held for weaving fake loot story

Gangster Pancham Noor arrested

JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Home Guards commanders booked for graft

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

189 lives lost at 40 black spots in 3 years in Ludhiana

Residents collect money to repair Noorwala Road

Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Deaflympics gold medal winner wrestler Sumit Dahiya honoured in Patiala

Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling

Questions raised over Health Department's contract for repair of pumps