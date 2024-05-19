 Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh picks IPL 2024 finalists : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh picks IPL 2024 finalists
IPL 2024

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh picks IPL 2024 finalists

Harbhajan names Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders as the finalists

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh picks IPL 2024 finalists

Harbhajan Singh: Photo: ICC



New Delhi, May 19

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh named Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders as the two teams he feels will play the Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

After enduring a month full of defeats in April, RCB are flying high with six wins on the trot. They defied the mathematical odds and punched their ticket for the playoffs following a 27-run against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After scripting a story nothing short of a fairy tale, RCB became the first side ever to qualify for the knockout stage after registering a sole win in their first seven games of a season.

The Challengers became the fourth team after Rajasthan Royals, table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad to qualify for the playoffs.

With the form that RCB are enjoying, Harbhajan feels that Kohli and KKR team mentor Gautam Gambhir who have had their on-field scuffle will return to face each other in the final.

“I feel that RCB and KKR will play the final. If that happens Kohli and Gambhir will be back to face each other. RCB can win the trophy from this point, they have fought hard for each run. If they play with this energy then it will be hard to stop this team,” Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

The hype around Kohli and Gambhir’s rivalry started to build in the previous edition of the IPL. A verbal spat between the Lucknow Super Giants bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli.

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir became the central figure as he was seen having an animated conversation with Virat after the match. Players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

In their second encounter of the previous season, Kohli had celebrated the fall of the LSG wickets during their innings in his trademark animated aggression. He was seen blowing kisses to the crowd after RCB won the game.

However, during this year’s IPL match between Gambhir’s KKR and Virat’s RCB, a lot of fans were excited about the possibility of another aggressive face-off between these two Indian stars. However, both Gambhir and Virat were spotted smiling and hugging each other, possibly hinting towards putting their past behind them. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

School timings changed in Punjab from May 20 to May 31 amid intense heat

2
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on Punjab’s plea to stay orders on IGP Umaranangal’s reinstatement

3
Punjab

AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

5
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Sandhu talks up American cure for Punjab ills

6
Ludhiana

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

7
Punjab

Congress names observers for 10 Punjab Lok Sabha seats

8
Haryana

Modi’s ‘dhakad’ government brought down wall of Article 370, says PM at Ambala rally

9
Punjab

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

10
World

After Singapore and Hong Kong, Nepal bans sale of Indian spice-mix products over quality concerns

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

'Assault could have been fatal’, say police in its remand ap...

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security

AAP protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Cops say no permission sought for demonstration

AAP leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they are supporting an accused: Swati Maliwal

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

'Party leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they ...

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Pakistan downgraded its ties with India after India suspende...

Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire

Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire

Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources


Cities

View All

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

City to witness contest mainly between aspirants of four recognised parties

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

CPI’s Daswinder faces sweltering heat, challenge of eroding party base

Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

AAP protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony