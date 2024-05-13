 Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after rain mars match against Kolkata Knight Riders : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after rain mars match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after rain mars match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after rain mars match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans players acknowledge fans after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to bad weather, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 13, 2024. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, May 13

Gujarat Titans' hopes of qualifying for the Indian Premier League play-offs was dashed on Monday as rain washed out their must-win match against Kolkata Knight Riders here without a ball being bowled.

It meant KKR were assured of a top-two finish with 19 points from 13 games and a place in the Qualifier 1. GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, are out of the play-off race, garnering 11 points from 13 matches.

The toss didn't happen at the scheduled time of 7 pm due to incessant lightning, which was followed by slight drizzle that became heavier as time passed by.

The cut-off time was 10:56 PM for a five-over contest but the official decided to abandon the match, a first in this IPL, because of the consistently intensifying rain and wet outfield.

"It is a big achievement for us. The chat before the game (vs GT) was about not letting up, turning up with the right attitude.

"GG (Gautam Gambhir) has been pretty solid with how he wants us to play as a team. He stressed on us to come here and still look for two points," said Kolkata's opener Phil Salt as the teams waited for the rain to subside.

KKR has already secured their place in the play-offs after they defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture.

Rajasthan Royals are second in the standings with 16 points from 12 games, while defending champions Chennai Super Kings are placed third with 14 points from 13 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth with 14 points from 12 matches, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on fifth with 12 points from 13 games.

With 12 points from as many games, Lucknow Super Giants are still in the play-off race, while Delhi Capitals are virtually out of the reckoning with 12 points from 13 matches.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Cricket #Gujarat #IPL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

2
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

3
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

4
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

6
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

7
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

8
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

9
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

10
Chandigarh

Will turn Zirakpur into heaven: Preneet Kaur

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

7 injured as iron hoarding collapses in Mumbai amid rain, gusty winds

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

FIR has also been registered against owner of an advertising...

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Srinagar constituency in J-K witnessed 37.93 per cent voting...

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72

The senior BJP leader was suffering from cancer

There were 2 CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath S...


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres in Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

Don’t hide behind bushes, Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP's Sanjay Tandon over open debate

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

NCW to send inquiry team to look into alleged assault of Swati Maliwal

'Horrible', says Supreme Court about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day

Congress to hold election town halls in Delhi, says interim chief Devender Yadav

Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

International drug syndicate: 10 more smugglers in Jalandhar police dragnet

Kapurthala: ‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi bats for legalised cultivation of opium in Punjab

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala