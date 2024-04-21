 IPL 2024: Sai Kishore stars in Gujarat Titans' comfortable win over plummeting Punjab Kings : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Sai Kishore stars in Gujarat Titans' comfortable win over plummeting Punjab Kings

IPL 2024: Sai Kishore stars in Gujarat Titans' comfortable win over plummeting Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings, who have been among the worst-performing batting teams in the powerplay this season, make brisk start to reach 45 for no loss in 5 overs

IPL 2024: Sai Kishore stars in Gujarat Titans' comfortable win over plummeting Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans celebrate the fall of a wicket at Mullanpur. PTI



PTI

Mullanpur, April 21

R Sai Kishore starred on a dominant day for the spinners as Gujarat Titans tamed Punjab Kings by three wickets for their fourth win in the 2024 IPL here on Sunday.

The spin trio of Sai Kishore (4/33), Rashid Khan (1/15) and Noor Ahmed (2/20) exposed an ill-equipped Punjab Kings with their guile to dismiss them for a below-par 142.

Liam Livingstone, who juggles between leg-break and off-spin, struck twice in the middle overs to keep Punjab Kings alive in the game. However, he did not get much support from fellow spinner Harpreet Brar, who leaked 35 in his four overs in a low-scoring affair.

With 42 runs to get off 30 balls, Titans eventually recorded a comfortable win in 19.1 overs courtesy a pressure releasing cameo from Rahul Tewatia (36 not out off 16).

It was Gujarat Titans' fourth win in eight games while Punjab Kings suffered their sixth loss in eight matches.

Shubman Gill (35 off 29) got tough runs at the top of the order before falling to a mistimed aerial hit off Livingstone. Sai Sudharsan (31 off 33) also found stroke making hard while the dangerous David Miller was Livingstone's second victim.

Punjab Kings were able to apply the pressure in the middle overs but Tewatia defused their threat with a timely onslaught comprising six boundaries.

Earlier, there was enough help for the spinners and Punjab Kings' surrender against Sai Kishore and Co made the visitors' task easier.

Punjab Kings, who have been among the worst performing batting teams in the powerplay this season, made brisk start to reach 45 for no loss in five overs.

However, their innings went downhill thereafter as the spin trio of Sai Kishore, Rashid and Noor exposed the opposition with their guile.

Struggling up till now, Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 21) found some much needed rhythm before he fell in the sixth over, triggering a dramatic collapse.

Soon after guiding Mohit Sharma (2/32) for a six over third man, Prabhsimran charged down the wicket only to be caught behind.

The spin trio then broke the backbone of Punjab batting. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who led Tamil Nadu to the Ranji Trophy semi-final this season, varied his pace effectively to trouble the opposition batters.

Pressure was maintained from other end as well via Noor and Rashid.

Noor's first victim was Rilee Rossouw (9 off 7), who was trapped lbw while attempting a sweep shot. Skipper Sam Curran (20 off 19) departed in the following over from Rashid and the DRS call that ruled him lbw left him and his opponents surprised.

Livingstone (6 off 9) tried to work a Noor googly towards mid-wicket but leading edge went to Rahul Tewatia stationed at the first slip.

Sai Kishore also got rid of an out of sorts Jitesh Sharma (13 off 12) to make it 86 for five in 12th over.

As often has been the case this season, the uncapped duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were required to do the heavy lifting but they fell cheaply this time to make matters worse for Punjab.

Thanks to Harpreet Brar (29 off 12), the hosts got past the 140-run mark. PTI

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Gujarat #IPL #Punjab Kings


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma