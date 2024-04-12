 Harbhajan lauds 'clam and composed' Bumrah for sensational bowling against RCB : The Tribune India

  • IPL 2024
  Harbhajan lauds 'clam and composed' Bumrah for sensational bowling against RCB

Harbhajan lauds 'clam and composed' Bumrah for sensational bowling against RCB

Harbhajan lauds 'clam and composed' Bumrah for sensational bowling against RCB

Jasprit Bumrah. PTI



IANS

New Delhi, April 12

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh showered praise on Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, hailing him as one of the "superstars of the game". He commended the right-arm pacer's commitment to self-improvement and his "calm and composed" demeanour.

Bumrah showcased his peak performance in MI's dominant 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB), securing figures of 5-21, while all other bowlers struggled with economy exceeding 10 runs per over.

"To see him bowl from day one and today, there's a huge difference. He's been a great learner of the game. And even while he was talking to Sanjay Manjrekar sir, he's so clear in his mind where he wants to pitch the ball. And no matter whatever is the situation of the game, you read the situation and don't bowl, which you can't really bowl," said Harbhajan on Star Sports Cricket Live.

During his five-wicket haul, which was his first against RCB in IPL history, Bumrah claimed a prized wicket of Virat Kohli in the third over and an over later sent Will Jacks back to hut leaving RCB in a precarious situation.

Then, showcasing his death bowling prowess he removed Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak within 9 balls to dismantle RCB's lower order.

"You bowl what you have practiced for. And, that's what he looks to do. He wants to learn every day, even if he got five wickets today, he'll go back and tomorrow, he'll see the videos of himself and see where he can improve. And he's so calm, composed," said Harbhajan.

Following his five-wicket haul against RCB, Bumrah's wicket tally for the season climbed to 10 in five matches, catapulting him to the joint-lead in the race for the Purple Cap with Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

"When it comes to pressure situation, no one does better than what he does. People often talk about Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, because it's a batter game. But, if you talk about the superstars of the game, he's by far I think, the superstar of the IPL. His number shows his growth from day one to today. He wins games on his day, like nothing.

"So, how many batters have done that? If you count, like three to four batters, but if you see the bowlers, it's only Bumrah or Malinga across the format. So, unbelievable," Harbhajan added.

"The basic thing is he wants to learn and he wants to get better every day. And he's still very humble, very calm, and very, very hardworking, and he starts preparation at the nets, and that's what he mentioned," he said.

Notably, the 30-year-old pacer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational bowling against RCB.

Meanwhile, the former spinner commended Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav for his impressive 19-ball 59 as MI chased down 198-run target with 27 runs to spare.

Thursday's game was Surya's second match of this season as he has returned from a long injury layoff. He underwent a sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany in January this year, which ruled him out of cricketing action.

Harbhajan called Surya a better version of South African batting great AB De Villiers. "When Suryakumar Yadav shines, you don't want to see anyone. When I see this guy, I think he's a better version of AB De Villiers. He's got more number of games for this franchise than anyone playing this format, so unbelievable play and if I was part of any team, he would be my first pick if he comes in the auction," he concluded.

