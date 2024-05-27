 I will also be lifting the World Cup: Rinku Singh : The Tribune India

  IPL 2024
  I will also be lifting the World Cup: Rinku Singh

I will also be lifting the World Cup: Rinku Singh

He will be among the reserves for team India in the T20 World Cup

I will also be lifting the World Cup: Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 trophy after winning the final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo



PTI

Chennai, May 27

“You guys watch, I will also be lifting the World Cup,” an ecstatic Rinku Singh said after clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders here, looking forward to the T20 showpiece in the Americas where he will be among the reserves for team India.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third IPL title by trouncing former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final here on Sunday night.

The team’s batting order, both top and middle, was in form throughout the event, including Rinku. Although the 26-year-old batted in only 11 innings, he was effective with 168 runs at a strike rate of 148.67.

“I am headed to Noida first, Then, I will be going to the United States of America. You guys watch, I will also be lifting the World Cup,” Rinku told ‘Jio Cinema’.

Rinku’s omission from India’s World Cup squad was a talking point after its announcement last month. He is among the four reserves, including star batter Shubman Gill.

Talking about KKR’s performance this season, Rinku credited the entire unit and also lauded team mentor Gautam Gambhir, who returned to the side after seven years.

“You can’t credit just one person because everyone has worked hard. Since GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir came, a lot of things have changed. Sending Sunil early, he batted so well,” Rinku said.

“The batters played well, and the bowling was great. Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) has been batting really well for the last five-six matches, so overall, everyone has done really well,” he added.

Pant shares father’s dream and expensive bat

Speaking to the same channel’s newly-launched show ‘Dhawan Karenge’ with Shikhar Dhawan, Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant recounted how his cricket-loving father gifted him an expensive bat, leaving his mother livid.

Pant returned to professional cricket during the just-concluded IPL. He was out of action since December 2022 after suffering a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

“It was my father’s dream to become a cricketer. I am glad I could fulfil it. I decided I wanted to be a cricketer when I was in the fifth grade. My dad gifted me a bat worth Rs 14,000, and my mom got super angry,” he said.

Pant had a great season in IPL 2024 with Delhi Capitals, finishing as the side’s highest run-scorer with 446 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 155.40, including three half-centuries.

However, he could only lead the team to a sixth-place finish.

#Cricket #IPL #Kolkata Knight Riders KKR


