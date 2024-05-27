‘Insanely’ viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with IPL trophy after KKR's win

ANI

Chennai, May 28

From performing cartwheels to posing with the trophy, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner actor Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop himself from celebrating after his team lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for the third time.

Taking to Instagram, SRK's wife Gauri dropped a picture featuring herself and her husband.

Shah Rukh and Gauri can be seen beaming with joy while posing with the IPL trophy.

Sharing the image, she wrote, "Winners @kkriders."

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani treated fans with a glimpse of the post-match celebration.

The first picture captures SRK with Gauri, children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam, as well as Shanaya and Ananya Panday, joyfully posing for a picture on the field.

The next photo features Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta joining SRK for a photo.

After the match, the KKR co-owner celebrated with each member of the team and even kissed mentor Gautam Gambhir's forehead.

Gambhir's return did wonders for KKR this year. Their third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk in Chennai where they lifted their maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gambhir.

The victory in the IPL 2024 final had the KKR camp in a celebratory mood. SRK hurried to the field to congratulate his men on their decisive win. He couldn't resist showing his affection to the Kolkata Knight Riders players. He gave practically all of them hugs and even planted a kiss on Gambhir's forehead.

King Khan was also seen doing the cartwheel during the celebration.

Suhana Khan took to Instagram stories, shared a picture of her father doing a cartwheel and captioned it "mood".

